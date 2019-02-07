Education committee votes against creation of Ariel University Med School

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

A higher education committee voted against the establishment of Ariel University’s medical school on Thursday.



In July 2018, the Planning and Budgeting Committee of the Council Higher Education committee voted in favor of the medical school. The university planned for its first class in October. But since Dr. Rivka Wadmany-Shauman, who allegedly would benefit from the opening of the school, had voted in favor of the school, in the July meeting, the alleged conflict of interest led to another vote.



“I do not intend to give up,” said Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who supported the creation of the medical school. “I will fight the university cartel until we establish the Faculty of Medicine at Ariel University.”



According to Maariv, The Jerusalem Post’s sister newspaper, the committee found that the Ariel University’s medical program meets all the requirements for the quality training for medical practitioners in Israel, similar to other medical schools in Israel.







The Yesha Council also reacted, saying that retracting the decision to establish a medical school at Ariel University is "damaging the future of Israel's medicine. Israeli academia is motivated by extraneous considerations and has stopped the scientific development of the State of Israel with its own hands." Despite the committee’s decision, Ariel University said, “Medical studies will begin as planned in October and we are confident that the competent authorities will support this vital and legal process in order to facilitate the process without obstacles.”

Ariel University has faced similar difficulties to IDC Herzliya, which struggled to be allowed to grant bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, and after a nine-year battle was finally able to award its students with PhD degrees for certain programs.



Bennett also stood behind the accreditation of IDC, and believed that the only reason IDC was not given the accreditation was because other university chancellors were afraid of competition.



Israel currently has five medical schools: the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine of Bar-Ilan University in Safed; the Rappaport Faculty of Medicine of the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa; the Sackler Faculty of Medicine of Tel Aviv University; the Hadassah School of Medicine of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and the Joyce and Irving Goldman Medical School of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Beersheba.

