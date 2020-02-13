The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Efficient electricity in winter

With one of Israel's stormiest winters yet, here is a list of recommendations, tips, and safety rules to properly manage electricity and appliances at home.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 13, 2020 11:50
Israel Electric Corporation (photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel Electric Corporation
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Due to the stormy weather, the Israel Electric Company has compiled a list of safety rules, tips and recommendations for the correct management of general electricity and appliances during wintertime.
Winter safety rules
• Fallen Cables: During windstorms, electricity cables might be torn by strong winds, falling trees, etc. Report torn cables immediately to the IEC 103 call center or the police 100 call center; avoid contact due to danger of electrocution;
• Outage Information: Call the 103 call center for info about planned and unplanned outages
• Secure Items: Fasten or remove items on rooftops or balconies that might blow off during strong gusts and damage power lines.
• Vigilance: If you notice unstable trees or power poles, or branches that might come in contact with power lines, please report to the 106 call center or the IEC 103 call center.
• Heating: Heat residences using an air conditioner as it is the most power-efficient and economical heating source. Turn your thermostat to 20 C and mount a heat-sensor to keep track of the temperature. Every 1º centigrade above this setting raises power consumption for heating by 5%.
Wintertime recommendations and tips
What is the best way to heat a residence?
The air conditioner is two to three times more efficient than other heating sources, and usually safer. When buying a new air conditioner, choose a device with grade A power efficiency. Contrary to summertime’s tip for keeping the thermostat on 25º, during wintertime, set the temperature between 18º to 20º.
What is the recommended way of heating when you cannot use an A/C?
Choose heating sources with built-in thermostats – such as convectors and radiators. The thermostat stops the appliance’s activity when the desired temperature is kept, conserving power and costs.
Which bulbs conserve power consumption for lighting?
Cost-effective light bulbs have life spans eight times longer than incandescent bulbs and lower power consumption up to 80%. When you leave a room for a prolonged period, turn off the light to avoid wasting power.
Are washing machine half-load programs economical?
When your laundry machine, dryer or dishwasher are not full, it is recommended to wait until it fills up, as using two half-capacity programs can raise power consumption by up to 40% compared to one full cycle. Of course, the half capacity program is better in times of need than using full cycle program with half the capacity. Also, you can save power consumption by using the fastest wringing setting in your laundry machine, before using your dryer. When buying a new laundry machine, make sure it has fast wringing setting.
For more information on conserving power usage during wintertime or in general:
www.iec.co.il/HomeClients/Pages/WiseConsumage.aspx


Tags winter in israel safety electricity
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A live kidney is highest form of charity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy AIPAC’s challenge: Celebrating bipartisanship when it’s passé By GIL TROY
Yudith Oppenheimer What is Donald Trump's vision of Jerusalem? By YUDITH OPPENHEIMER
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Douglas Bloomfield Trump's revenge served hot in the 'Friday Night Massacre' By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
5 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by