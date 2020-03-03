El Al cancels flights to Cyprus as coronavirus spreads

El Al has cancelled flights to Cyprus after the decline in demand since the coronavirus outbreak began, the airline announced on Monday, according to Channel 12. “As a result of special circumstances due to the coronavirus incident, including instructions and recommendations made by the Health Ministry to the public, we have been forced to make commercial adjustments on certain flights,” the airline said. “In this context, we are offering alternatives for travel on other flights. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.” Cyprus currently has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, and flights to the country are being cancelled simply just to the lack of demand.Series of flights to European destinations were canceled on Monday, after El Al cited the need for "commercial adjustments, due to decline in demand."Passengers scheduled to fly on several flights to destinations including Vienna, Budapest, Brussels and Frankfurt were among those affected by the cancellations. The carrier has already canceled all flights to China, Hong Kong and Italy. The scheduled launch of a nonstop route to Tokyo on March 11 has also been postponed. In an initial move to cut costs on Sunday, El Al fired 50 trainee pilots and an additional 14 pilots waiting to begin their training at the company.