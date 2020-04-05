First El Al plane with coronavirus medical supplies arrives from China

The operation was organized by El Al, the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Office and Israel Chemicals.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett thanked the workers of his ministry as well as El Al and said that, “we sent them to the ends of the earth to get life-saving gear.”



He said that his ministry is working 24 hours a day seven days a week to deal with “every mission and need.”



Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said that he instructed workers of his ministry to use all its missions around the world “to obtain medical equipment needed to deal with the coronavirus.”



Chief Executive Officer at El Al Gonen Usishkin said his company sees it as a “duty which is a privilege” to assure Israel will have ongoing air commerce with the world at this time.