First El Al plane with coronavirus medical supplies arrives from China

The first of 11 El Al cargo planes delivering medical supplies from China landed at Ben-Gurion Airport early Monday morning.A second flight is expected to land in Israel on Monday afternoon, while a third is currently making its way to China.coronavirus outbreak.Avi Dadon, deputy general and head of the Procurement and Production Directorate in the Defense Ministry said, "I would like to thank all the partners from the Foreign Ministry, Health Ministry, the Prime Minister, Israel Chemicals and Mentfield Logistics who have worked hard to succeed in this operation. We expect another 10 such aircraft to complete the procurement we have made, to allow medical teams in Israel to do their job properly. "El Al reported on Sunday that 11 cargo planes are planned to make their way from China to Israel, bringing medical supplies such as ventilators, 900,000 masks, half a million protective suits for medical teams and other items needed to combat the novel
The operation was organized by El Al, the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Office and Israel Chemicals.
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett thanked the workers of his ministry as well as El Al and said that, “we sent them to the ends of the earth to get life-saving gear.”
He said that his ministry is working 24 hours a day seven days a week to deal with “every mission and need.”
Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said that he instructed workers of his ministry to use all its missions around the world “to obtain medical equipment needed to deal with the coronavirus.”
Chief Executive Officer at El Al Gonen Usishkin said his company sees it as a “duty which is a privilege” to assure Israel will have ongoing air commerce with the world at this time.