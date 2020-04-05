The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

First El Al plane with coronavirus medical supplies arrives from China

11 cargo planes will bring to Israel much-needed medical gear, including masks and ventilators to combat COVID-19.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 6, 2020 14:13
El Al cargo plane arrives from China with medical supplies to help combat the coronavirus outbreak, Ben-Gurion Airport, April 6, 2020 (photo credit: EL AL/DEFENSE MINISTRY)
El Al cargo plane arrives from China with medical supplies to help combat the coronavirus outbreak, Ben-Gurion Airport, April 6, 2020
(photo credit: EL AL/DEFENSE MINISTRY)
The first of 11 El Al cargo planes delivering medical supplies from China landed at Ben-Gurion Airport early Monday morning.
A second flight is expected to land in Israel on Monday afternoon, while a third is currently making its way to China.
Avi Dadon, deputy general and head of the Procurement and Production Directorate in the Defense Ministry said, "I would like to thank all the partners from the Foreign Ministry, Health Ministry, the Prime Minister, Israel Chemicals and Mentfield Logistics who have worked hard to succeed in this operation. We expect another 10 such aircraft to complete the procurement we have made, to allow medical teams in Israel to do their job properly. "
El Al reported on Sunday that 11 cargo planes are planned to make their way from China to Israel, bringing medical supplies such as ventilators, 900,000 masks, half a million protective suits for medical teams and other items needed to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The operation was organized by El Al, the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Office and Israel Chemicals.  

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett thanked the workers of his ministry as well as El Al and said that, “we sent them to the ends of the earth to get life-saving gear.”  
 
He said that his ministry is working 24 hours a day seven days a week to deal with “every mission and need.”   
 
Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said that he instructed workers of his ministry to use all its missions around the world “to obtain medical equipment needed to deal with the coronavirus.”  
 
Chief Executive Officer at El Al Gonen Usishkin said his company sees it as a “duty which is a privilege” to assure Israel will have ongoing air commerce with the world at this time.      
 


Tags Israel El Al China Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The other deadly disease By JPOST EDITORIAL
A spirit of wars and Passovers past in the fight against coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
The Jewish paradox of the coronavirus By YAAKOV KATZ
Ronald Lauder Passover and the power of Jewish resilience By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by