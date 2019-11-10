Elon Musk's Tesla aims to enter Israeli market

The full-time, Tel Aviv-based position will include responsibility for "driving the Service, Sales and Delivery strategy and operations in Israel," Tesla said in an online job posting. (photo credit: TESLA)

Elon Musk's futuristic electric-car maker Tesla looks set to commence operations in Israel, with the company seeking to employ a country manager to lead its efforts in the local market.



The full-time, Tel Aviv-based position will include responsibility for "driving the Service, Sales and Delivery strategy and operations in Israel," Tesla said in an online job posting.

Additional responsibilities will include hiring a local workforce, liaising with the government where required, engaging suppliers to assist in market set up, developing the local market and participating in the "strategic design of our charging infrastructure footprint in the market to enable sales and engage customers."Based in Palo Alto, California, Tesla is the developer of high-performance electric vehicles, autonomous driving technologies and high-speed charging solutions. Headed by serial entrepreneur and multi-billionaire Musk, the company recorded revenues of approximately $21.4 billion in 2018.Over the past decade, financial daily Globes reported, there have been numerous attempts to import vehicles manufactured by Tesla into Israel, but efforts have all been blocked by the company. Talks have been held, however, in recent months with senior Israeli vehicle industry officials and local developers of fast-charging electric vehicle infrastructure.While worldwide demand for Tesla vehicles has outstretched supply, leading to lengthy waiting lists in some countries, the company is on the verge of opening an enormous new Chinese manufacturing facility near Shanghai.Tesla aims to roll 3,000 Model 3 vehicles off its manufacturing line every week at the $2 billion plant, expected to open in the coming weeks. The company is also planning an additional factory at an unnamed location in Europe, expected to commence production in 2021.During the third-quarter of 2019, Tesla reported record production of 96,155 vehicles and the delivery of 97,000 vehicles to customers. Once the Shanghai factory reaches full production levels, Tesla aims to ramp up production to 500,000 cars per year.

