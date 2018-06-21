Erdan inaugurates first police station since Israel's founding in Hebron

Minister of Public Security and Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan on Monday inaugurated the first police station to be located in the Jewish settlement in Hebron since the establishment of the State of Israel.



The station will serve residents living in the area of ​​the Hebron Regional Council and Kiryat Arba, according to a statement released by the minister.





"We are strengthening sovereignty in the city of our forefathers," Erdan said at the inauguration ceremony, which was held in the area of the Cave of the Patriarchs, where the new station is located."Just tonight, an explosive device was thrown at security guards in the Cave of the Patriarchs. This is our reality here and in the entire country. A reality in which police stand at the frontlines of the war on terror...they will continue to provide security for the residents of the area, who live valiantly in a complex reality," he continued."In the hills around us, where our forefathers lived, the most natural and obvious thing is happening today - a regular police presence that provides all the police services to the public,” Erdan added. “It is clear to everyone that where there is a strong and present police, there is tranquility, there is law, and there is sovereignty."The Cave of the Patriarchs, known to Muslims as the Sanctuary of Abraham or the Ibrahimi Mosque, is holy to both Jews and Muslims. It is a site where many attacks have been perpetrated and which sees regular conflict between Jewish and Palestinian residents of the city.Hebron’s Jewish community comprises some 1,000 people.