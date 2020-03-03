The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

European retail giants set sights on Israeli technologies

'We are looking for Israeli start-ups for both investment and collaboration, in the fields of foodtech, retail, IoT and digital health.'

By EYTAN HALON  
MARCH 3, 2020 19:00
A woman walks near high-rise buildings in the high-tech business area of Tel Aviv (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A woman walks near high-rise buildings in the high-tech business area of Tel Aviv
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Senior officials from three of Europe’s largest retail companies are expected to land in Israel in the coming weeks as they seek to invest in and collaborate with local start-ups.
Eager to tap into Israeli innovation, representatives from German multinational Metro AG, Swiss retail giant Migros and German supermarket chain REWE will all travel to Tel Aviv ahead of the Europe Days 2020 Conference.
The March 17 conference at Tel Aviv’s Dubnov Gallery aims to connect Israeli start-ups with European retail giants, using their leverage to expand to the German, Swiss and Austrian markets.
“We are looking for Israeli start-ups for both investment and collaboration in the fields of foodtech, retail, IoT [Internet of things] and digital health,” said Eliana Zamprogna, chief technology officer of M-Industry, the industrial arm of Migros.
“We are in a continuous process of growth, and part of our worldview is to demonstrate innovation in the products that we manufacture,” she said. “We are searching for investments and collaborations with start-ups that have innovative business models, entrepreneurial modes of thinking and promising technologies.”
In December 2018, Migros and Jerusalem Venture Partners chairman Erel Margalit led a $4.25 million investment round in Israeli foodtech start-up InnovoPro, the developer of a technology for the extraction of protein concentrate from chickpeas. Last year, M-Industry also invested in cell-grown meat start-up Aleph Farms.
According to Europe Days founder Gilli Cegla, managing director of Novawind, the conference will showcase business and funding opportunities exceeding €250m. ($278m.). Other senior representatives attending the conference include Sylvia Dudek, director of Metro’s accelerator program; and Markus Kuntke, head of trend and innovation at REWE Group Austria.
“Global competition and the digital revolution compel these companies to innovate constantly,” Cegla said, adding that it is not surprising to find many of them collaborate or aspire to do so with promising Israeli start-ups.
“The Israeli entrepreneurs who succeed in connecting to these companies find that they are good companies to work with: They have their finger on the pulse, are very familiar with their customers, are very committed and in many cases have a very lean organizational hierarchy that enables the rapid adoption of solutions,” Cegla said.
Conference organizers said participants will gain access to practical resources to assist their breakthrough into the German, Swiss and Austrian retail markets. An emphasis will be placed upon working with medium-sized companies, with turnover of approximately €50m. ($56m.) and several hundred employees, that are looking for external sources of innovation to accelerate their growth.


Tags europe hi-tech israel tech start-up
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A time to heal after Israel's third elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will the fighting end after the elections? - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef 'So why does the Left hate Netanyahu so much?' By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MANFRED GERSTENFELD EU ambassador to Israel must upgrade their verbal acrobatics By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Emily Schrader Why we should trust Israel’s response to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by