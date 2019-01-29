Event to highlight the 'global battle for Israel's good name'

Actress Roseanne Barr waves on her arrival to the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2018..
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)
Four titans of mass communication will come together Wednesday for a special event: "Israel and Image: The Global Battle For Israel's Good Name."
The event, sponsored by the World Values Network and the Jerusalem Post, will focus on charting a new PR path for the State of Israel as it navigates the unprecedented challenges of the 21st century.
The speakers will include international best-selling author and commentator, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach; comedy superstar Roseanne Barr; celebrity Uri Geller; and former Pentagon chief spokesperson Dana W. White.
The event will take place at Jerusalem's Inbal Hotel at 8 p.m.
