Ex-Haredi girl commits suicide after being given psychiatric pills by parents

Chaya Weller, a former member of the extremist Satmar Hasidic sect, who exposed her experience of being drugged by her parents, ended her life at the age of 22 years-old.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 29, 2020 03:40
Orthodox Jews of the Satmar Hasidim celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in the village of Kiryas Joel, New York (photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
Orthodox Jews of the Satmar Hasidim celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in the village of Kiryas Joel, New York
(photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
Chaya Weller, a former member of the extremist Satmar Hasidic sect who publicly exposed the traumatic experience of being drugged by her parents to prevent her from leaving the group and questioning her religious beliefs, ended her life at the age of 22 years-old.
Only three months earlier, Chaya alleged that she was given antipsychotic drugs not prescribed by a medical professional or psychiatrist, and was interviewed on television about her experiences.
Chaya recounted in the interview the trauma she felt at the hands of her family, which she says originated when she questioned her religious beliefs in a conversation with her mother, and after some time escaping from her home.
When she returned, Chaya was taken to an ultra-Orthodox "businessman," who proceeded to give her antipsychotic sedatives, which she thought was designed for improving her mood.
In the interview three months prior, Chaya said that "I didn't understand what was going on with the side effects. I didn't understand why I was depressed, crying all the time, couldn't move out of bed, sleeping all the time. I didn't even realize it had to do with the pills. Only when my mother realized she brought me back to the ultra-Orthodox 'businessman' - and he admitted he gave me the pills so I wouldn't run away from home."
Following the revelation, Chaya left her home once again and later returned, where he parents immediately arranged a marriage for her. This convinced her to leave, saying it gave her the "courage and break up with the family and leave religion forever."
"Today I live in an apartment with roommates," Chaya said in the interview conducted less than three months before her passing.
"I'm going through an easy emotional process. I am dealing with all the traumas I went through as a child. I maintain contact with my family, but it is mostly technical. My relationship with them is not good, but there isn't a total disconnect."
This week, Chaya Weller put an end to her life in the apartment where she lived, in the Talpiot neighborhood of Jerusalem. She was buried without her friends and supporters by her side, after being told that the funeral was going to be held on another day.
Similarly, last December an investigation was conducted which found that other Ultra-Orthodox "businessman" have been distributing psychiatric pills designed to suppress sexual desire.


