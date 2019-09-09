Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

FM Israel Katz on Iran: Submission to tyrants leads to violence, not peace

Israel's Foreign Minister called on Britain, France and Germany to employ a mechanism to deal with violations and join US sanctions.

By
September 9, 2019 15:35
1 minute read.
A man holds up a sign as he and several thousand other protestors demonstrate during a rally

A man holds up a sign as he and several thousand other protestors demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square. (photo credit: REUTERS)

In light of a recent International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report saying that Iran has violated the 2015 nuclear deal, Britain, France and Germany need to employ a mechanism to deal with violations and join US sanctions, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Monday.

“History teaches again and again that submission to tyrants leads to violence and not peace,” he said. “The world must unite to stop Iran's race for nukes and support of regional and world terrorism.”

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action provides a mechanism for states to complain if the accord is being breached, a step that could ultimately lead to the reimposition of sanctions.

Katz called on Britain, France and Germany --  which along with the US. China and Russia – negotiated the accord with Iran, to lead efforts to cancel the agreement and to join the US sanctions against Iran. Despite Washington’s withdrawal from the accord last year, the three European powers still abide by it and are trying to salvage it.

On August 30, the IAEA released its latest report on Iran's compliance with the nuclear deal and found that it continues to violate its enrichment-related restrictions under the accord. In addition, that report expressed concerns that the Iranians were blocking a UN probe of what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleged last year was a “secret atomic warehouse in Tehran.”

Reuters reported on Sunday that soil samples taken by IAEA at the site show traces of uranium that Tehran has yet to explain.


