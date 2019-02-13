Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Facebook takes down radical party Otzma Yehudit’s page

The party plans to petition against the move to the Central Elections Committee.

By
February 13, 2019 15:51
1 minute read.
Baruch Marzel

Baruch Marzel . (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
Facebook removed the far-right Otzma Yehudit party’s page from its network on Wednesday.
 
The party plans to petition against the move to the Central Elections Committee. Facebook did not provide a reason for doing so or a warning before shutting down the page, according to the Otzma spokesman. Led by extremist activists Itamar Ben-Gvir, Baruch Marzel, Benzi Gopstein and former MK Michael Ben-Ari, the latter three of which are former students of Rabbi Meir Kahane, who was banned for running for the Knesset on the grounds of racist incitement.
 
Facebook has removed the page of Lehava, the anti-miscegenation organization led by Otzma candidate and election campaign chairman Gopstein, who subsequently sued Facebook. Sources in the party said that Gopstein’s leadership of Otzma may have been a reason for the page’s removal. Marzel and Ben-Ari’s pages have also been taken down in the past.
 
Ben-Gvir said that “while Facebook allows terrorists to incite to murder Jews freely, it silences and tramples the freedom of expression of a Zionist party that is running in the elections for the Knesset.” According to Ben-Gvir, this is a “blatant interference… trying to sway the results of the elections.”
 
He expressed hope that the Central Elections Committee chairman and Supreme Court Justice Hanan Melcer will order Facebook to allow the page to go up again.

