Fall for these offers

Stay in the pink

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Estée Lauder Group again launches their annual campaign offering three limited-edition products. Thirty percent of the proceedings of worldwide sales of these products are donated to the fight against breast cancer. The products all are adorned with the pink ribbon, and include the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II (NIS 500), the Clinique Yellow Hydrating Cream (NIS 299) and a Bobbi Brown lipstick duo in the original leading pink shades at NIS 220 for two.



Spotless

La Roche-Posay has a great offer on their efficient Effaclar Duo for cleansing and treating oily, spots-prone skin. This acne spot treatment reduces the number and severity of acne blemishes and helps clear blackheads and whiteheads. With 5.5% micronized benzoyl peroxide and micro exfoliating lipo-hydroxy acid, this treatment provides fast, visible results in three days. Get two extra products for the price of a full-size Effaclar Duo. The package includes Effaclar Duo, Effaclar foaming cleansing gel and tinted gel-cream with sunscreen. Special offer NIS 119 until October 31.



Scent of luxury

Kilian Hennessy, who is a direct descendant of the original founder of Hennessy Cognac, translates his family’s heritage of the quest for the ultimate luxury in another field. In 2007, he established a perfume brand called Kilian, launching an opus of 10 scents that are focused on love, sins and innocence. The scents are rich and sophisticated, echoing aromas of the cognac cellars and traditional French perfumes. He offers four scent families – The Fresh, The Cellars, The Narcotics and The Smokers – each suitable for different moods, time of day and character. The Narcotics, the newest of them all, are very intense and powerful, and quote Mae West’s famous saying – “When I’m good, I’m very good, but when I’m bad, I’m better.” The scent opens with innocent orange blossom and then reveals harmonious floral aromas of tuberose, jasmine and daffodils. Love it. Available only at James Richardson’s Duty Free stores. $189 for 50 ml.

Looking for new frying pans for the holiday cooking, I came across a new Essence line of Infinity Chefs by Austrian brand Bergner – a collection of forged aluminum utensils that are both lightweight and very durable. The cooking pan I got has a silicone-coated handle and a non-stick QuanTanium coating making it so very easy to use, clean and reuse while cooking different dishes. Love it. Prices begin at NIS 120.Since mascara is a makeup item that needs to be replaced often, every 2-4 months according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in order to avoid eye infections, I am always on the lookout for new ones, and L’Oreal Paris has new mascaras every new season. The newest one is the Paradise, which comes in new shades of blues, brown and purple. The Paradise mascara is easy to apply, keeps eyelashes long and voluminous and is very affordable at NIS 60-NIS 70.I try not to use too many disposables, but sometimes, like when I have many guests during the holidays, disposable wipes are useful. This holiday I used Nicol’s new disposable wipes and floor wipes with a fresh tropical scent and a new dust-repelling formula. Another option was the new CIF disposable wipes in two new scents – washing powder and musk. Offering five pluses in one product, CIF promises that the wipes clean efficiently leaving long-lasting scent and are suitable for all surfaces.Also from Domestos, I found bathroom wipes to be very handy during the Rosh Hashanah holiday, especially when the house was full.Protein snacks seem to be the order of the day, and not only among those who pump iron. To get enough protein from food is not always as simple as one may think, especially as the years go by. One way of getting more protein is the protein snacks, and now local company Telma offers two such snacks – based on peanuts and almonds that are really very nice. Choose from either caramel flavor or coconut, both are very filling and provides 10 gr. of protein in each snack.Open the year with a lovely Scotch produced by William Grant & Sons. The name “House of Hazelwood” was taken from Janet Sheed Roberts’ home, Hazelwood House, the house of Kininvie Castle. The great-granddaughter of William Grant, who kindled her love of whisky, Janet Sheed Roberts, passed away in 2012 at the age of 110. In 2016, four years after Roberts’ death, the brand was introduced by master blender Brian Kinsman as a permanent range of three blended Scotch whiskies under the House of Hazelwood name. With their recognizable and iconic Art Deco-inspired packaging, the trio is a tribute to Roberts’ years as an art student. The whisky is smooth and aromatic, with hints of butterscotch and vanilla, and is perfect for cocktails. NIS 110.Italians love fashion – so it is only natural that one of their most loved Amaretto liquors gets a limited edition dressed in Diesel. The world’s favorite Italian liqueur in the world has collaborated with Diesel, the iconic global street-wear brand, to customize its new Limited Edition: “Disaronno wears Diesel.” The design reflects the shared approaches of the two brands: both are world-renowned, Italy-based companies that share a strong focus on promoting creativity and originality. Diesel is an international house that is associated with cutting-edge in terms of its fashion, as well as social initiatives, branding efforts, and progressive thinking. Disaronno complements this ethos, by delivering an original taste that appeal to fans across the map. Through this project, Disaronno supports the OTB Foundation, Diesel’s philanthropic arm, fully embracing its motto of “Brave Actions for a Better World.” In Italy and at a global level, the Foundation is involved in social initiatives focusing on three principles: sustainability, innovation and direct social impact. NIS 120.Finding ways to promote collagen production in aging skin has been occupying the cosmetic industry for a while now, resulting in many different treatments that chemically or physically damage the skin cells in order to enhance it. A new method introduced first in the US is the fractional non-ablative laser technology-based ResurFX. Unlike other fractional technologies, ResurFX needs only one pass to be effective, saving time and protecting the skin. The new treatment, available at Prof. Eyal Gur’s clinic, replaces other more harsh treatments, such as chemical peeling and is suitable for many different skin conditions such as acne, open pores, pigmentation, scars and of course aging. The treatment is almost pain-free and is one of the treatment known as “lunch-break”, because it is fast, effective and patient can continue the day normally. The change happens in the skin within the following weeks. For results, though, it is recommended to do a series of five monthly treatments. Check it out before opting for treatments that are more radical. For information and prices, call (03)7678004 or go to www.profeyalgur.co.il.

