Family of Israeli imprisoned in Colombia asks Rivlin to intervene

The family of Israeli sailor Ro'I Erez who was convicted in Colombia for smuggling cocaine, has appealed to President Reuven Rivlin to intervene with the Colombian authorities to enable Erez to be transferred to house arrest in the home of a relative in Bogota.Erez was convicted and imprisoned after a heavy shipment of drugs was found on the boat on which he was serving. Following recent prison riots in Bogata over unsanitary conditions and fears relating to the coronavirus, which resulted in 23 dead and 83 injured inmates, Erez's family decided that he was at high risk in remaining in the prison in addition to which he is suffering from acute depression.The family says that the matter is crucial for both reasons, and that therefore Erez must be temporarily removed to a safer place.Erez's lawyer Eyal Shmulewicz has written an urgent letter to Rivlin asking for him to intervene on humanitarian grounds to prevent Erez from being infected. The letter emphasizes that Erez is an Israeli citizen, and therefore is entitled to help from the Israeli authorities.The letter does not ask for him to be repatriated, but to be allowed to serve part of his sentence in the home of his relative for a limited emergency period.Erez was sentenced to five years in prison and has already served three.He is one of scores of Israelis who are incarcerated in foreign prisons.