Farmers bring calves to Bennett's home in protest of PA boycott

מחאת מגדלי העגלים בכניסה לבית של שר הביטחון נפתלי בנט. לטענתם יש פער עצום בין הנתונים שהציגו מתפ"ש למה שקורה בפועל בשטח. זה יותר מעוד אירוע כלכלי נקודתי אלא החלטה אסטרטגית של הרש"פ נגד ישראל. בנט יצא אל המפגינים ושוחח איתם. יהיו עדכונים בהמשך... pic.twitter.com/2v830Ew5vQ January 16, 2020

The farmers called on Bennett to intervene in the matter, as Israel has continued to import Palestinian products despite the failure of the PA to do the same in the past four months. Bennett eventually came out of his home and spoke with the protesting farmers.

The calves that were brought along grazed the grass near Bennett's home as farmers stated that they "don't have the money to continue to feed them."

"We expect Bennett to act for us, we hope that he understands the national and economic significance of the Palestinian ban on Israeli farmers," said Ran Da-Levi, one of the protesters, according to Mako. "He has a huge arsenal of tools at hand in order to stop the ban, but up until now he hasn't used them."

Dozens of Israeli farmers brought their calves to Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's home in protest against a decision by the Palestinian Authority to prohibit the import of Israeli calves into the PA on Thursday, according to Mako.