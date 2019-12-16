Father dies of heart failure during son's Shiva

Tragedy in Bnei-Brak: Isaac Meir Weis, a 31 year old resident of the city, passed away on Sunday after suddenly collapsing during the Shiva for his infant son. MDA were called to their house on Begano street, where they preformed CPR. he was taken to Shiba hospital in Tel-Hashomer, under respiration, but after a while he was declared dead. Weis' son died last Thursday after he was found unconscious in the apartment in Bnei Brak. He was evacuated in serious condition to receive medical treatment in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in the city, where he was declared dead. Police arrived at the scene and opened an investigation into his cause of death. Around a month ago, a baby chocked to death after a drape coiled around his neck in a kindergarten in Haifa. Paramedics gave him medical treatment and took him to Rambam hospital in the city while preforming CPR, but it proved unsuccessful, and he had to be declared dead.