Fauda to be remade in India

Fauda is coming to India! Thrilled to announce that an Indian adaptation of the series is in development and scheduled to film early next year by our amazing and talented partners at Applause Entertainment . The Indian version will highlight the complexity and sensitivities of the conflicting relationship between India and Pakistan. We can’t wait!!! @applausesocial @liorraz @yesstudios @yestagramtv #faudaindia #fauda3