Fighter pilot's helmet given to his family 36 years after his death

The helmet of the late fighter pilot Daniel Gori, who died during a training mission in 1984, was returned to his widow Ophira and his daughter Dana on Wednesday, an IDF Spokesperson reported. The helmet was found last weekend by a hiker who was walking in Nahal Paran in the Negev. The man took a picture of the helmet and shared it on Facebook after leaving it as he found it. In the post, he wrote that the name Gori was written on the inside of the helmet. The Israeli Air Force sent a team to investigate the case and confirmed on Tuesday that the helmet did belong to Gori. On Wednesday the helmet was returned to the family of the late pilot. The family decided to give the helmet to the Ramon Airforce base which serves Squadron 119. This was the airbase from which Gori and pilot Ilan Rozentel embarked on their final mission. Gori was drafted into the IDF’s pilot school in 1969 and graduated as a combat pilot, later joining the 119th Fighter Squadron. Throughout his service, he participated in a number of military operations and wars in the 1970s, including in the 1973 Yom Kippur War.Following his release from conscripted service, Gori continued to play an important role in his reserve duty, serving as an instructor at the IAF pilot school, an emergency pilot and commander of the 140th Squadron.On May 27, 1984, Gori, who was 32 at the time, was taking part in a training session with one of his students when his plane crashed. Gori and his student apparently failed to eject from the plane in time. He and his student, Ilan Rosenthal, perished.In a press release, the IDF said that the effort to locate the remains of those who died during army service as well as those who are currently missing is an ongoing effort taken by the military and “part of the moral duty and the IDF values.” The army is committed to “return to the hands of family members every shred of memory left by their loved ones,” the report concludes.