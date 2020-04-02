The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Finance Ministry slams Netanyahu's 'populist' coronavirus grants

The sources said the plan does not specify exact criteria for one to be eligible for the grants and is estimated to cost Israeli taxpayers around NIS 1.5 billion ($420 million).

By LEON SVERDLOV  
APRIL 2, 2020 00:40
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/GALI TIBBON/POOL)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/GALI TIBBON/POOL)
Sources in the Finance Ministry slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to provide families with "coronavirus grants" before Passover, calling it "populist," Walla reported on Wednesday.

"The prime minister announced his plan to give out cash to the citizens, and that it has to be implemented," the sources said. "It is a populist measure, because by no means does it guarantee that those affected by the crisis are the ones to enjoy the money." 

According to Walla, the sources said the plan does not specify exact criteria for one to be eligible for the grants and it is estimated to cost Israeli taxpayers around NIS 1.5 billion ($420 million). The plan reportedly was decided upon without consulting the Finance Ministry.

According to Netanyahu's decision, every family is expected to receive NIS 500 ($138) per child, up to their fourth child. The grants, said Netanyahu, are to be immediately transferred to the family bank accounts. According to the Finance Ministry, the plan cannot be implemented without proper legislation.

On Wednesday, Israeli unemployment rates was estimated at close to a quarter of the state's population, with more than a million registered as unemployed. The rates grew from a mere 4% prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have heard the businesses and are working according to a compensation plan," Netanyahu said in a statement to the press. "Businesses and economies are collapsing all over the world," he continued. 

"In Israel, the situation is better," Netanyahu added. "We can provide that help because our economy is strong. Also on Wednesday, the cabinet approved an NIS 80 billion stimulus package estimated at 6% of Israel's GDP.

As of Wednesday night, more than 6,000 Israelis have tested positive for coronavirus, hundreds are hospitalized, more that 70 are ventilated, and 26 have succumbed to the disease.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Finance Ministry Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Sow hope, not only fear By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The approaching unity government: a lesser evil By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy Benny Gantz: The sorcerer’s apprentice By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Iran is ramping up threats to US in Iraq By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Why do some Christians believe coronavirus is an apocalyptic prophecy?
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, an 1887 painting by Viktor Vasnetsov. From left to right are Death, Famine, War, and Conquest; the Lamb is at the top.
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by