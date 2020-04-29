Finland rejects 104,000 kilos of Israeli oranges with banned pesticide



Authorities have examined and rejected eight consignments of oranges since February due to the discovery of bromopropylate, a pesticide used to repel mites and ticks in citrus fruit and other crops.

"We examine the first consignments that arrive in Finland always at the start of a new harvest season," said Jonna Neffing, head of product safety at Finnish Customs. "As we discovered problems with the consignments, we decided to continue with controls until the end of the orange harvest season in Israel. Most likely we will also conduct intensified controls during the next harvest season as well." Oranges identified as not complying with regulations were prevented from entering the market, Finnish authorities said, with examinations taking place while the produce was stored at importer warehouses. "We have not found bromopropylate in any of the products we have examined for several years," said Suvi Ojanperä, head of the Finnish Customs division responsible for chemical examinations of foodstuffs. "Its presence in Israeli oranges this year was a surprise," she said. The Agriculture Ministry was approached for comment. The chemical has been banned by the European Union since 2011 over consumer safety fears.

Finnish customs have rejected approximately 104,000 kilograms of oranges imported from Israel in recent months after discovering the presence of a banned pesticide.