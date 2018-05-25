Fire spreads in Kibbutz near Gaza, terrorism kites suspected

A large scale fire broke out in the lands near Kibbutz Nir Am on Friday evening, TPS reports.



The Kibbutz is covered by heavy smoke, the cause of the fire is suspected to be a burning Palestinian kite flown in from Gaza.





Farmers with fields near the Gaza border, which are exposed to the Gazan Kite terrorism, will be able to receive up to 2 million NIS to harvest ahead of July, announced the Ministry of Agriculture in May 22'd.Gazans have been using burning kites to ignite Israeli fields and property, causing damage to crops, in what Israelis view as agriculture terrorism.