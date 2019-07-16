First Israelis undergo Red Line workshop in China

The Israeli team with their Chinese hosts .
(photo credit: NTA)
Four drivers were chosen by NTA Metropolitan Nass Transit System to undergo special training in Changchun, north-east China, where they visited the factory in which the Red Line wagons are built and learned about the design of the system. They also went to Shenzhen, near Hong Kong, to experience its rapid transit system which opened in 2004. NTA is partnered with the Shenzhen Metro Group (SZMC).
The drivers took a driving simulator and accompanied drivers on their lines.
NTA said the Red Line is due to open in September 2021 and that the first wagons will reach the country in the upcoming months, a press release reported on Tuesday.
The Red Line will travel from Petah Tikva to Bnei Brak, two other lines, the Green and the Purple, will connect Holon to Herzliya and Yehud to Tel Aviv, respectively.
