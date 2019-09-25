First female IAF flight squadron leader takes command

The first female to lead an Israel Air Force squadron has taken command of the IAF’s Nachshon squadron, the military said.

Lt.-Col. G (her entire name is withheld due to security reasons) as commander of the 122 squadron, the IAF’s intelligence unit based out of the Nevatim Airbase in the south of the country.

“Congratulations to our first female commander of an operational squadron in the air force, we’ve been waiting for you for 71 years,” Israel Air Force commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin said at the ceremony on Tuesday night. “Lt. Col. ‘G’ the mother of two boys, you are a role model and an inspiration for thousands of women in the State of Israel.”

Conscripted in 2003, she completed the prestigious pilots course specializing in flying transport planes and served in the 131rst Squadron (Beechcraft- 200 “Zofit”, Beechcraft King Air C-12 “Kukiya” and Beechcraft A-36 “Hofit”) and in the 135rst (Karnaf) squadron.

Lt.Col. G later served as deputy commander of the Nachshon squadron from 2014-2017 which flies Gulfstream jets with advanced intelligence-gathering equipment out of the IAF’s Nevatim Air Base and held the rank of Major.

A senior IAF Officer recently told The Jerusalem Post that a female Israel Air Force squadron commander was not far off.

He explained that the number of women requesting to serve in combat units – including in the air force – has steadily increased since 2000 and that the military is “now seeing the fruits of that.”

“I believe that it is our duty in the Israel Defense Forces to fulfill the inherent potential in women. We are still far from this goal, but I am sure that this process will continue and that we will appoint female commanders and soldiers in a wide variety of positions in the air force and in the IDF in general,” Norkin said on Tuesday.

Last January Norkin appointed the first woman to command an aviation squadron.Major T. was promoted to lieutenant colonel to head a squadron of Israel Air Force transport planes. Unlike Lt.-Col. G who is responsible for operating aircraft, Major T is responsible for ground-based operations.

Another woman, Maj.M was appointed to command the IAF’s operational command and control unit and was promoted to lieutenant colonel. According to the army statement she will be the first female air traffic controller to reach that rank.

In November a woman was appointed Deputy Commander of a combat squadron. The officer, Captain.Y an F-15 navigator, will serve in the Spearhead Squadron, which flies F-15 fighter jets out of Tel Nof airbase in central Israel. In addition, two other female officers were appointed by to serve as deputy commanders of a squadron of UAVs out of Palmachim airbase.

In 1949, Israel’s army became the first in the world to introduce mandatory military service for both men and women, and in 1951 Yael Rom became the first graduate of the prestigious pilots course. But shortly after, women were barred from combat positions, including blocked from becoming pilots.

In 1993 South African immigrant Alice Miller successfully sued the military for her right to enlist into air force. While she was declared medically unfit for the role of a pilot, her actions shattered the glass ceiling in the IAF and opened up the pilot’s course to women

Five years later Sheri Rahat graduated from the pilot’s course and became a navigator for the F-16 fighter jet. In 2000 Lt. Roni Zuckerman, the granddaughter of two leaders of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, became the first woman to graduate as a combat fighter pilot.

According to the IAF, of the approximately 600 cadets who passed the preliminary tests of the prestigious pilots course, about two thirds drop out in the first year of the three-year long intensive course and only 30-40 of those who stayed will successfully complete the course.

