First kosher restaurant in Acre opens in old city

Youtube screenshot of ILTV's story about Roots..
(photo credit: YOUTUBE)
Acre, the port city in northwest Israel known for its old city walls, has just had its first kosher restaurant opened by the name of Roots.
The three partners that teamed up to create the kosher dining place were an unlikely match: A Jew, a Christian and a Muslim.
"It all started when me and my partners heard that there is a big vacuum in kosher places in Acre, so we decided to open a kosher places in Acre, the first kosher place in Acre," Uri Arnold, the Jewish member of the trio, told ILTV.
Arnold additionally told Mako that "each one of us brought their roots to the place and to the menu, and so we called the restaurant Roots."
"The food is very diverse," he continued. "It comes from many backgrounds. Each dish has got a touch of Palestinian kitchen, or Lebanese kitchen, or Syrian kitchen, so it's like bringing peace to the plate," Arnold continued.
The restaurant takes dishes that are traditionally un-kosher and manages to bring a kosher spin to the table, such as for example their carpaccio, which is served with vegan parmesan on the side.
On top of being a kosher gig, the Roots restaurant is accredited with having an exceedingly beautiful scenery. The entrance is located by the entrance to the Knights' Halls in the old city.
