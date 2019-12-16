if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

First mass women’s Daf Yomi celebration to take place in Jerusalem

On January 4 next year, the seven and a half year cycle of Talmud study in which a double-sided folio page of Talmud is studied every day, will be completed.

By JEREMY SHARON  
DECEMBER 16, 2019 19:06
Michelle Cohen Farber's Daf Yomi women group studying Talmud in Ran'ana. (photo credit: ARDON BAR-HAMA)
Michelle Cohen Farber's Daf Yomi women group studying Talmud in Ran'ana.
(photo credit: ARDON BAR-HAMA)
On January 4 next year, the seven and a half year cycle of Talmud study known as Daf Yomi, in which a double sided folio page of Talmud is studied every day, will be completed, and the huge next-day celebrations will be held in Israel and around the world.
This year for the first time, a large-scale, global celebration for some 3,000 women (and some men) from around the world will be held in Jerusalem to celebrate their completion of the daily Talmud study cycle.
The massive Siyum Hashas event, as the Daf Yomi end-of-cycle event is known, planned for January 5 in Jerusalem’s International Convention Center is designed to inspire those who come to look toward that future, and to go on to more religious study opportunities and feel like they are part of a bigger movement.
The event will boast a wealth of the leading female Talmud experts and educators and will host women and school girls from around the world including the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia who are flying in to Israel to take part in the celebrations.
Although Talmud study was for many years largely restricted to men, over the last few decades the number of educational frameworks providing Talmud study to women, whether in high school, seminaries and beyond, has grown significantly.
Despite this, regular and convenient access to Talmud study for women outside of such frameworks had not been particularly available, especially compared to the wealth of Talmud study programs of all kinds for men.
It was this vacuum that Michelle Cohen Farber sought to fill when she co-founded the Hadran women’s Daf Yomi Talmud study group in 2012.
“I realized a lot of women in my community didn’t have access to Talmud study, but I thought that the way the modern world was going it was hard to understand how this could be,” Cohen Farber told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.
She said that most women in the religious-Zionist sector in Israel do not learn Talmud and have never done so, and that most of that community still does not think it particularly important for women to do so.
And she noted that even today most girls’ schools do not have Talmud study as an option or as an obligatory curriculum subject.
“There is a big gap between what girls and boys are offered in this regard, something which in our modern age shouldn’t be happening. Girls and boys have the same general studies curriculum, so why is it different when it comes to Talmud study?”
But, increasingly there are Daf Yomi study groups for women who now want to embrace the Talmud study that was not made previously available for them.
Hadran is one such group. Founded in 2012 for the latest Daf Yomi cycle, the 13th since the project was begun in 1923, Cohen Farber says that when she realized the Daf Yomi framework would be a good way of improving access to the Talmud for women.
There are three other Daf Yomi groups for women in Israel, one in both Alon Shvut and the Matan Institute’s Jerusalem branch which were set up at the beginning of the 12th cycle, and one in Beit Shemesh which was started in the middle of that cycle.
The Hadran group operates in Ra’anana, and has 10 to 12 women participating in her daily Daf Yomi class in Ra’anana. Hadran’s program is the only one to be taught every day by the same person, Cohen Farber.
Along with the study-group itself, Hadran also posts a podcast of Cohen Farber’s lessons in English and Hebrew, and it now has some 250 listeners from around the world.
“We are trying to take Talmud out of the realm of just the seminary and take it even farther, to where people don’t have Talmud or Daf Yomi readily available,” she said.
“The podcast helps us reach women who don’t have time to go to a lesson, but can listen to it in a car, on the way to work in a more accessible way than has been available before.”
Speaking about the importance of women studying Talmud, she said that the compendium of rabbinic thought was a critical part of the Jewish religion and that in the modern world there was no reason women should have a different educational horizon than men.
“It’s the center of our religion, and by studying it you gain an appreciation of how religion developed. Without it you can still understand Jewish law, but not why you are doing it,” said Cohen Farber.
“The Talmud has so much richness to it, and women have not been exposed to it for many centuries, and even today when it is more accessible than it has been, women are still not able to get easy access to it.”
Speaking more broadly, she said that greater exposure to and availability of Talmud study for women would ensure that they can take up an ever greater role in engaging in the dialogue over Jewish law and life.
“It’s about women having a seat at the table, about being involved in discussions about Judaism with the necessary knowledge so that they can shape the future of Judaism and Judaism today,” she said.


Tags Jerusalem women Talmud
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Not enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
Lior Akerman Likud needs a change of guard if democracy is to be served By LIOR AKERMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: How committed is the Israeli public to democracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jonathan Spyer Behind the Lines: The riddles of Baghdad By JONATHAN SPYER
Ruthie Blum Beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by