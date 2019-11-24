NGO to High Court: Force Benjamin Netanyahu to resign

The Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel became the first to file a petition to the High Court of Justice to force Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign, following Thursday's decision by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to issue a final indictment against him for public corruption.Although the dry law of Knesset statutes only requires a prime minister to resign if convicted and after all appeals have been exhausted, it has been expected that various groups would seek to force his resignation based on a decades-old judge-made law requiring ministers to resign upon indictment.The Labor Party has announced that it would also file a petition, and other parties are also expected to join in.In the petition, the movement said: "Woe to us if a prime minister under indictment drags the entire State of Israel down with him into the court room."In parallel to the High Court petition, a number of groups are trying to get Mandelblit and the state prosecution to intervene even before the High Court gets involved - hoping that the attorney-general will ask or instruct Netanyahu to resign or tell the prime minister that he is unfit to run for reelection.Besides the differing interpretations about whether a prime minister needs to resign, the law does not specifically address whether a serving prime minister can run for re-election once under indictment.Another option would be for Mandelblit or the High Court to encourage or direct Netanyahu to declare himself temporarily incapacitated until the public corruption case is resolved.The attorney-general himself is undecided at this point about what to do, but he and his top aides are consulting on the issue.In the past, The Jerusalem Post has received indications that Mandelblit believed Netanyahu would end up having to resign if indicted specifically for bribery, while he might not have had to resign if indicted for only fraud and breach of public trust.Ultimately, Mandelblit's charges against Netanyahu included a bribery charge.In public statements, Mandelblit has said that all of these legal issues are unsettled - meaning there are multiple interpretations one could make - and that he would only form a concrete view if and when an indictment was issued.At the same time, he issued a final indictment months ago against Haim Katz, but has not forced him to resign from the Knesset or begun his trial. Rather, he has only forced him to resign as a minister.With the Knesset out of session for an extended period, there is speculation that Netanyahu and Katz could delay their trials until after a new Knesset reconvenes, since the immunity of Knesset members is usually removed by a Knesset committee.However, there are interpretations that under the current circumstances, the immunity could be waived in various ad-hoc processes.