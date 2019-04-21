First train for TLV light rail comes off assembly line

Tel Aviv light rail train car.
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/YNHOCKEY)
The first train destined for the Tel Aviv light rail came off the assembly line at the CRRC company in China last week, Globes reported. The company released pictures of the train car as part of a celebratory ceremony.
The train will be the first light rail train completely manufactured in China which will enter a market of a developed country.
The train will include an improved climate system, automatic train operation and windows protected against explosions and stone throwing, according to Chinese press reports. They will be white to match the theme of Tel Aviv's White City.
Eli Kalifa, a representative of the NTA-Metropolitan Mass Transit System company whch is responsible for the project, said that "we expect CRRC to participate in our future routes." No tender has been issued for the future routes at the moment.
The Tel Aviv light rail Red Line is expected to begin operating in October 2021, according to Globes.
