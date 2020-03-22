Flights announced for Israelis still in Italy

The Foreign Ministry arranged two flights from Italy for any Israelis still there.

The flights, operated by Israir, will leave from Rome and Milan on Monday evening.

The Foreign Ministry announced via the Israeli Embassy in Italy's social media accounts that anyone wanting to board the flight needs to fill out special forms, and provided links.

Israir will also reportedly operate a flight from Zagreb to Israel on Sunday night to get 50 Israeli students home after a 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook Croatia.

The Foreign Ministry repeated its call last week for Israelis abroad to return immediately, because a growing number of countries have closed themselves off to air travel.

Among the countries where there are no longer commercial flights are Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine, Macedonia, Jordan, Egypt, Columbia and Peru.

"Due to reduction and cancellation of flights all over the world and the decision of many countries to close their skies and borders because of the coronavirus outbreak, we call on all Israelis abroad to come back to Israel as soon as possible," the Foreign Ministry stated.

On Sunday, the ministry updated its chart of ways to leave countries around the world.

Israel has worked to help those who have been trapped behind closed borders.

Last week, the Foreign Ministry arranged for four El Al planes to land in Lima, Peru to rescue some 1,000 Israelis, mostly young adults on post-army backpacking trips.





Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.