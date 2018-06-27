For the love of God?: Model's naked Kotel photo sparks controversy

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Marisa Papen, a Belgian nude model, has posted images of herself stark naked in front of the Western Wall holy site, on social media and in an art exhibition in Belgium.



Papen was in Israel in May for three days with Belgian photographer Mathias Lambrecht, and went to a private home in the Old City of Jerusalem with a rooftop that overlooks the Western Wall plaza and the Temple Mount for a photo shoot.





The notorious model posted a picture of herself on her website and on Instagram totally naked and reclining on a white plastic chair in full view of the Western Wall. Part of the Temple Mount is also visible, although neither the al-Aqsa Mosque or the Dome of the Rock shrine are visible.Papen visited Egypt in September 2017, and conducted a photo shoot at the ancient Egyptian Karnak Temple Complex. She was spotted by guards however, arrested and spent the night in jail before leaving the country.In a post on her website four days ago entitled Wall of Shame, Papen wrote that the title “purely implies the shame you, dear reader, (perhaps) will project on me because I have done something so disrespectful, I should burn in hell.”Added the model, “After my escapades in Egypt (read here). I knew that I wanted to push the bounderies [sic] of regilion [sic] and politics even further. Breaking down the walls that have been build to keep all our wandering souls on this planet somehow under control.“With other words, showing my personal religion in a world where freedom is becoming a very luxurious thing.”Many users on Instagram, and those commenting on her website, applauded the photo, while others upbraided her for disrespecting the holy site.The Western Wall Heritage Foundation which administers the holy site described the incident as “very severe” but noted that it had not taken place within the boundaries of the Western Wall plaza.One commenter on her website said that he hoped she contracted HIV or HPV, while another questioned why the photograph had excluded al-Aqsa Mosque and Dome of the Rock.“Was it in order not to upset muslims? Just Jews? you mentioned to push the 'boundaries' of religion... so I guess you meant only the one that will not kill you?” he wrote.An Instagram user also asked if Papen would dare pose for such a photograph in front of an Islamic or Christian holy site.“If you were asked such a picture in front of the stone in Mecca or in front of an important church or any important site that is important to you would you do it? Everyone has an important place each and his religion So why did you agree to such a picture in front of the Western Wall, which is considered the most important site in Israeli culture ???”