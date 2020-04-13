The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Former Gantz allies warn him against compromising with Likud

Disagreements remain over how Blue and White would handle it if the High Court of Justice ruled that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could not form a government due to his criminal indictments.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 13, 2020 14:40
BENNY GANTZ, head of the Blue and White party. (photo credit: REUTERS)
BENNY GANTZ, head of the Blue and White party.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
MKs who ran together with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz In the March 2 election warned him on Monday not to give in to demands of the Likud ahead of Monday night’s deadline for a new coalition deal to be reached.
Negotiations between Likud and Blue and White have been taking place since Sunday, when President Reuven Rivlin announced that he would not be extending the mandate to form a government of Gantz or giving it to Netanyahu, unless they reach an agreement on a coalition deal by Monday night. Instead, he would initiate a 21-day period when any MK would be allowed to build a government.
Disagreements remain over how Blue and White would handle it if the High Court of Justice ruled that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could not form a government due to his criminal indictments. Various legislative options have been discussed that angered Gantz’s former political allies.
“I am not prepared to believe that Blue and White would give Bibi an immunity law,” Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid wrote on social media. “Even the Right would not give Bibi the personal immunity law that he wanted.”
Telem leader Moshe Ya’alon told Gantz via social media that his intentions may be good but he has been tricked by a cynical criminal trying to evade justice via legislation that would make him into a despot who is above the law.
“It is not too late to regret a mistake in navigation,” Ya’alon wrote. .
Gantz, who is Knesset speaker, did not convene a special Knesset session that was expected to take place on Monday during Passover, as a gesture to Likud that he is serious about reaching an agreement.
When the Knesset reconvenes after the holiday, Yesh Atid-Telem MKs intend to submit bills that would prevent Netanyahu from forming a government. It will be Gantz’s decision whether to bring them to a vote.
Earlier Monday, dozens of protesters gathered outside the home of Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi in Kfar Saba. Many of them were issued fines of up to NIS 5000 by police for gathering despite Health Ministry restrictions due to the coronavirus.
The protesters said they kept their distance and did not violate the restrictions. After Ashkenazi himself protested the tickets, many of them were canceled.


