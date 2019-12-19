if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Former Likud MK Geula Cohen dies at the age of 96

Geula Cohen was a former legislator, freedom fighter and mother of Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 19, 2019 10:01
President Reuven Rivlin with Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi and former MK Geula Cohen (photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin with Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi and former MK Geula Cohen
(photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
Former Likud MK and Deputy Science Minister Geula Cohen passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 96.
Cohen was part of the Stern Group, serving as radio broadcaster for the group's underground station. She was arrested by British agents during one of her broadcasts and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Cohen managed to escape British prison and went straight back to the group.
Geula Cohen as radio broadcaster for the Stern Group's underground station (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)Geula Cohen as radio broadcaster for the Stern Group's underground station (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
She served as a Member of the Knesset for 20 years as part of the Likud party. She strongly opposed party leader Menachem Begin's promotion of the Camp David Accords and later left the party to create the Tehiya party.
Cohen was the mother of Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, who said "With deep regret, I announce the passing of my dear mother, Geula Cohen, an Israel freedom fighter from the dawn of her youth until her last day, at the age of 94."
"I had the privilege to grow up with a great woman whose entire life was dedicated to the integrity of the homeland, the ingathering of the exiles and to the education of the future generation. Her love for the people did not overshadow her love as a mother and her dedication as a grandmother," Hanegbi added.
President Reuven Rivlin eulogized Cohen: "The burning fire of Geula went out tonight. Israel's freedom fighter that served as an inspiration to all of us. An inspiration of power, of devotion, of love of a nation.
"We shall follow the light of this fire in the paths she paved and those that have been breached by her strength. Rest in peace dear Geula. I embrace your family and send our condolences to them in great sorrow, a truly national sorrow."
Cohen's funeral will take place on Thursday, December 19, at 1:30 p.m. at the Mount of Olives cemetery in Jerusalem.


Tags Knesset Likud Reuven Rivlin Tzachi Hanegbi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Work it out By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: How committed is the Israeli public to democracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Palestinian democracy By GERSHON BASKIN
Gil Troy Donald the Dybbuk and the Phantom Troll-booth By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Starve the beast By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by