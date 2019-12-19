Former Likud MK Geula Cohen dies at the age of 96

Former Likud MK and Deputy Science Minister Geula Cohen passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 96.Cohen was part of the Stern Group, serving as radio broadcaster for the group's underground station. She was arrested by British agents during one of her broadcasts and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Cohen managed to escape British prison and went straight back to the group. She served as a Member of the Knesset for 20 years as part of the Likud party. She strongly opposed party leader Menachem Begin's promotion of the Camp David Accords and later left the party to create the Tehiya party.Cohen was the mother of Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, who said "With deep regret, I announce the passing of my dear mother, Geula Cohen, an Israel freedom fighter from the dawn of her youth until her last day, at the age of 94.""I had the privilege to grow up with a great woman whose entire life was dedicated to the integrity of the homeland, the ingathering of the exiles and to the education of the future generation. Her love for the people did not overshadow her love as a mother and her dedication as a grandmother," Hanegbi added.President Reuven Rivlin eulogized Cohen: "The burning fire of Geula went out tonight. Israel's freedom fighter that served as an inspiration to all of us. An inspiration of power, of devotion, of love of a nation. "We shall follow the light of this fire in the paths she paved and those that have been breached by her strength. Rest in peace dear Geula. I embrace your family and send our condolences to them in great sorrow, a truly national sorrow."Cohen's funeral will take place on Thursday, December 19, at 1:30 p.m. at the Mount of Olives cemetery in Jerusalem.