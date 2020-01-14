Former MK Frej disappointed over Labor-Meretz lineup as parties sign

The institutions of Labor and Meretz both approved the agreement between the two parties to run together in the March 2 election, in conventions in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night.Meretz also decided to approve its deal with MK Yair Golan, despite a challenge from former MK Essawi Frej, who asked to reject the deal with Golan so he would move up from No. 11 to No. 8 on the joint Labor-Gesher-Meretz list. Frej said it was important for the list to have an Arab candidate in its top 10, but his proposal got voted down. “We approved a step that will change reality,” Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz said after the votes. “This step creates the optimal conditions for a political and ideological upheaval that will lead Meretz back to the government.”Frej expressed disappointment with the decision, saying it would make it harder for him to attract support for the party.“I wanted to be a partner and not a fig leaf,” he said.Polls have predicted nine seats for the list of the three parties, which is expected to receive a new name by Wednesday night’s deadline for lists to be submitted to the Central Elections Committee.MK Stav Shaffir will also have to make a decision by then on whether to run with her Green Party.