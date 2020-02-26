Former prime minister Ehud Olmert: Liar Netanyahu's career is over

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert issued a scathing attack against his successor, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at Wednesday's Maariv Business Conference in Herzlyia. Olmert said he believed that Netanyahu's career will soon be over, because Blue and White leader Benny Gantz will form a minority government after Monday's election. "There is a lot between us that is personal," Olmert admitted in an interview on stage with Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz. "Netanyahu is a liar, he is divisive and I cannot tolerate anything about him. He harms the interests of the State of Israel. It's personal, but it comes from my worries about Israel following the damage he has done."Olmert said that most of the country does not like Netanyahu and therefore he cannot form a government.Olmert referred to Netanyahu as a "temporary prime minister" and said that his continued reign without a majority was illegitimate.Netanyahu repeatedly criticized Olmert two weeks ago when he met in New York with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas and condemned US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan. Olmert defended himself from the criticism."There is a difference between Netanyahu and I," Olmert said "He met with murderers and I met with Abbas, who fights terror."