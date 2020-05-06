The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Former Refusenik Marina Furman to share story of survival at virtual event

Broadcast is part of Jewish National Fund-USA’s effort to engage communities throughout the US

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
MAY 6, 2020 16:57
Marina Furman (photo credit: Courtesy)
Marina Furman
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Former Soviet Refusenik, activist, and Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA) Executive Director of National Major Donor Advancement Marina Furman will share her story of survival, strength, and resilience at JNF-USA’s Women for Israel Zoom Conversation at 12:00pm PT / 3:00 pm ET on Monday, May 11. Viewers can register for the program by clicking this link.
For many years after the founding of the State of Israel, Jews living in the Soviet Union were denied the right to make aliyah. Those who protested were known as refuseniks and were subjected to brutal interrogations and imprisonment. Furman, who became a refusenik at age 18, and spent the next ten years fighting to convince the Soviet government to give Russian Jews permission to emigrate to Israel, will recount her fierce battle to protect her family and make aliyah. Furman was permitted to make aliyah to Israel in 1988 and worked as assistant to the Mayor of Raanana. Ten years later, she was appointed to the position of Israel emissary to the Jewish Community of greater Philadelphia, thus becoming the first Russian-born Israeli representative in the United States.
Registration for the program, entitled ‘Jewish National Fund's Women for Israel Zoom Conversation with former Soviet Refusenik Marina Furman,’ is required, and can be made by clicking here
The Women for Israel Zoom Conversation is being held as part of JNF-USA’s Women’s Month, which is traditionally held each May when the organization celebrates and pays tribute to the women who support and build JNF-USA. Today, approximately half of the leadership positions at JNF-USA across the U.S. are held by women—including 21 National Board Members, 20 local Board Presidents, and 227 Task Force Members. 
All donations made to JNF-USA’s Women’s Campaign will be matched up to $1 million through May 31, 2020. Donations can be made by clicking here


Tags Russia refusenik Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's politicians need to step up and serve the country - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Critical patriots needed to improve Israel-Diaspora relations By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader The WHO: Sick with the UN’s corruption virus – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
2 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 Preschool teachers: We will not return to work
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by