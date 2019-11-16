NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Former head of Jewish Agency among those welcoming West Bank labeling

In a public letter printed by the Guardian on Friday former Jewish Agency head Avraham Burg and other notable Israeli signatories called on the EU to "ban the import of Israeli settlement goods."

Avraham Burg (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Avraham Burg
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Former head of the Jewish Agency Avraham Burg and other Israelis of note, including former Israeli ambassador to South Africa Ilan Baruch and 2016 Israel Prize recipient Professor David Shulman, released a public letter in The Guardian on Friday lauding the recent European Court of Justice ruling that products made in the West Bank must be labeled as such.
Previously, they were labeled as originating in the State of Israel; the West Bank, as well as the Gaza Strip, the Golan Heights and the eastern part of Jerusalem are not universally recognized as Israeli territory. 
 
The West Bank, including a section of Jerusalem, were acquired when the IDF defeated the Jordanian army in the 1967 Six Day War. the Gaza Strip was similarly taken after Israel defeated the Egyptian and Syrian armies in the Golan Heights. 
 
In the letter, the signatories called on the EU to “ban the import of Israeli settlement goods.” 
 
They argued that the current situation, in which Israeli citizens reside in the West Bank under the protection of the IDF, “is morally corrosive, strategically shortsighted, and thoroughly detrimental to peace.” 
 
Among Palestinians, many of whom reside in refugee camps erected in both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip at the end of the War of Independence in 1948 resulting in the founding of the Jewish state, it is usually hoped that those areas might serve as the Palestinian-held land on which a Palestinian state would be created. 
 
However, some Israelis strongly believe that the West Bank is the cradle of Jewish civilization and contains sites of great importance to religious Jews, among them the city of Hebron and Mount Ebal, where some claim that the altar built by Joshua before the conquest of Canaan is located.   
 
Others point to the strategic value of the Golan Heights, especially with Syria being in a state of civil war since 2011, as well as the West Bank, as secular reasons to holding on to these areas. 
 
Others suggest that, with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad firing rockets at Israeli civilians and the inability of these two groups to work together, or work with the Palestinian Authority which controls part of the West Bank, Israel is unable to withdraw from these places even it desires to do so – fearing for its own safety. 
 
Israeli law annexed the Golan Heights and the eastern part of Jerusalem; many Israelis regard the unified city as the capital of Israel. 
 
Burg, who served as the head of the Jewish Agency, a body devoted to bringing Jewish olim (immigrants) to Israel, gained French citizenship in 2007.
In 2011, he publicly stated that his views are post-Zionist and argued that, historically speaking, the Zionist movement was a scaffold needed to erect the State of Israel, but now it is time to decide if Israelis see themselves as a nation by culture, as in France, or a nation by blood, which would exclude non-Jews, Ynet reported. 
 
Many of the best Israeli wines are produced in the Golan Heights, yet in 1992, over 2,000 vineyards were recorded as operating in the West Bank whereas 41 were recorded in the Golan Height, according to Galit Rand in her 2015 book, Not for Kiddush Only – Wine, Society and Politics in Israel. 


Tags Israel Golan Heights Jewish Agency
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Gaza report card: Assassination revealed IDF's strengths and weaknesses By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Family treasures, Bar Kochba’s cave and a message in time By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Time isn’t just money,it can be life or death By HILLEL FULD
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one Beyond the red alert By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Stars and sand By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live Updates: Rockets fly over southern Israel, despite ceasefire
AN IRON Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza toward Israel on August 9.
3 Cairo, UN working to halt IDF-Islamic Jihad violence
People run to take cover in Ashkelon after a rocket siren sounded in the city
4 After Gaza rocket fire, Indians tweet #IndiaWithIsrael in show of support
Israeli PM Netanyahu and Indian PM Modi shake hands at a press conference in New Delhi.
5 Bennett's warning to Gaza: Harm us by day, you won't make it through the night
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi [L] with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by