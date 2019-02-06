Former mayor of Herzliya, Eli Landau, passes away at the age of 79

Former mayor of Herzliya, Eli Landau.
(photo credit: YEHONATAN SHAUL)
Former mayor of Herzliya, Eli Landau, passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday morning.
Landau served as the mayor of Herzliya for 15 years, and in the past was the chairman of the Israel Electric Corporation.
The current mayor of Herzliya, Moshe Fadlon, expressed his sorrow on Landau's death, saying, "Landau's work for the city of Herzliya is inherent and evident in every corner. His vision and values are an inspiration for our work today. I promise that his work will be properly commemorated by the city."
"On a personal note, I express deep sorrow," the director general of the Herzliya municipality,Yehuda Ben-Ezra, said. "As someone who worked alongside him for many years, I loved him and had a great appreciation for everything he did for the city and for its residents - especially for the weakest sector."
The funeral plans have not yet been publicized.
