Four injured in clashes between Eritreans in South Tel Aviv

Clashes between Eritrean asylum seekers who support the regime in their home country and others who oppose it broke out for a third night in a row on Tuesday in south Tel Aviv.



Police said that four people were injured in brawls in area of the Central Bus Station. Three of them were lightly injured and one was seriously wounded after being stabbed.





Police arrested 11 people and said they had increased forces in the area were working to restore order in the area.Simultaneously, in the same area, two demonstrations were held by local supporters and opponents of the deportation of asylum seekers.Protesting in Levinsky park one group expressed their support for the cancelled deal between Israel and the United Nations High Commission on Refugees (UNHCR) that would have allowed some 16,000 of the African migrants to remain in the country, while another 16,000 would have been absorbed by other Western countries.The other group of protesters are against the deal and in favor of deporting asylum seekers.