France ambassadorial post among key diplomat roles left empty

Another key ambassador’s seat was left empty when ambassador to France Aliza Ben-Nun’s tenure in the post was not extended at the end of 2019.In addition to France, there currently are no Israeli ambassadors to Russia, Canada or Egypt.Ron Dermer or the Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, she was sent back to Israel.Talya Lador-Fresher, the former ambassador to Austria, began a temporary posting as charge d’affaires in France on Monday.Ben-Nun’s time in Paris was supposed to end during the summer, but was extended until the end of December.Rather than keeping her in her post further, as the government decided to do with Ambassador to the US
Canada and Egypt will soon get their own charges d’affaires to fill in for the absence of an ambassador, Marc Attali and Eyal Sela.Sources in the Foreign Ministry speculated to Yediot Aharonot that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to keep attractive diplomatic postings open so that he can make political appointments, or appoint professional diplomats who he views as allies.Netanyahu asked Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit last year whether he can appoint new ambassadors during an interim government, and has yet to receive a response.Ben-Nun is seen as close to former foreign minister Avigdor Liberman, who is currently at political loggerheads with Netanyahu. Ben-Nun served as the head of Liberman's diplomatic staff.The Foreign Ministry said that Ben-Nun finished her 4.5-years as ambassador to France "on positive terms and with many achievements," and that Lador-Fresher was sent to Paris "in light of the importance of relations with France... with a goal to maintain a high level of activity."
Mon premier jour à l’ambassade d‘Israel à Paris. Hâte de rencontrer l’équipe légendaire de @IsraelenFrance. pic.twitter.com/EAg4titXfH— Talya Lador (@TalyaLador) January 13, 2020
