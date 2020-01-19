The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
French President Macron to visit Israel for Holocaust Forum

French President Emmanuel Macron will be among world leaders attending the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem this week.

By DEBORAH DAHAN  
JANUARY 19, 2020 14:56
French President Emmanuel Macron attends the opening ceremony of the France-Israel season event in Paris. (photo credit: CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/POOL VIA REUTERS)
French President Emmanuel Macron will join world leaders in Jerusalem on Thursday to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, as part of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum.
“Dozens of state leaders will come to us in Jerusalem to mark 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp and send a clear message about antisemitism,” said Foreign Minister Israel Katz. 
President Macron is expected to meet with President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He is also expected to meet with Blue White leader, Benny Gantz. As reported by I24News, the French president should mention the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with both Netanyahu and Gantz.
Macron is also expected to visit the cemetery of Givat Shaul with French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, where victims of terrorist attacks in France are buried including Sarah Halimi, Ilan Halimi and victims of the Hyper Cacher and Toulouse attacks.
As antisemitism is rising in France, I24News also reported that Macron will make a declaration on France's strategy to fight against antisemitism in France.
As part of his visit, President Macron is also planning on meeting with the CRIF – umbrella of French Jewish communities – in Jerusalem's International Convention Center, with 500 people expected to attend the event.
President Macron will be joined by Castaner and Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer, among others.
The French president's last visit in Israel was in September 2015 when he was economy minister. At the time, he attended an event in Tel Aviv on innovation to promote partnerships between Israel and France.



