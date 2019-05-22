GIA opens gem lab at Israel Diamond Exchange

Diamond.
Two significant international delegations arrived at the Israel Diamond Exchange on Monday.
The first delegation included 25 members of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) administration from the US, headed by President Susan M. Jacques, who opened one of their innovative laboratories at the Ramat Gan Stock Exchange.
GIA operates gemological laboratories for grading diamonds and gemstones.
Immediately after the first visit, the exchange hosted a delegation from Shanghai led by Xu Kunlin, deputy mayor of Shanghai, who was a member of the legislature in Shanghai and currently oversees the Shanghai Diamond Exchange and the city’s imports and exports.
At the end of the event, Yoram Dvash, president of the Israel Diamond Exchange, and Xu agreed to hold an Israeli diamond exhibition in July in China. The two exchanged traditional, symbolic gifts from their respective countries.
