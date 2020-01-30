Gal Gadot to present Oscar for a second time

Her bracelets can stop bullets, her beauty is boundless and her poise is legendary, so who better to present an Oscar than Wonder Woman, or rather the actress who plays her, Gal Gadot?The full roster of presenters for the 2020 Academy Award ceremony that will be held on February 9 was released on Wednesday, and it was no surprise that Gadot, an IDF veteran from Rosh Ha’Ayin, was on the list. She first presented an Oscar in 2018.Gadot is best known for playing the Amazon princess in several hit films, and has another one coming out this year. But recently she has proven herself to be a versatile actress, winning roles in non-superhero films, including Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic Death on the Nile.Other Jewish presenters this year include Timothée Chalamet, the star of such films as Call Me by Your Name and Little Women, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, best known for Veep and Seinfeld.The Oscars drew criticism this year for the lack of diversity among the nominees and it seems the Academy may be trying to make up for this with a more diverse list of presenters, including Zazie Beetz, Mahershala Ali, Regina King, Rami Malek, Mindy Kaling, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Kelly Marie Tran.