Blue and White leader Benny Gantz lauded on Tuesday what he described as the “historical strength” of the Jewish people in Jerusalem, as a foundation stone of the future of the State of Israel.Burnishing his right-wing credentials while on a visit to the City of David archaeological site outside of the Old City of Jerusalem, Gantz made reference to a “united Jerusalem,” and said his party would preserve the status of the city under Israeli control. “The discoveries at the City of David site are the root of our presence in Jerusalem,” said Gantz. “The project here has uncovered an archaeological record of Jewish heritage in Jerusalem and of a united Jerusalem. The more we excavate in Jerusalem, the more we will discover the historical strength that we have in Jerusalem for the Jewish people... The stronger this foundation is, the more we will guarantee the future of the State of Israel, with Jerusalem as its capital.
Gantz noted the US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel, adding, “We were happy that they joined the opinion of King David, who declared that this was the case thousands of years ago.”The Blue and White leader concluded, “It has been uplifting to see the discoveries here and we are determined to keep it [Jerusalem] with us forever.”
