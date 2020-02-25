Gantz: I support the legal system, Zohar: Legal dictatorship coming

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said on Tuesday he is in favor of the legal system, such as the Supreme Court, being placed above the political system. Since Aharon Barak served as the president of the Supreme Court from 1995 to 2006, the court had taken the stand it can review the operation of the political system if asked to do so and, when needed, prevent some laws or actions from being carried out. In response, Likud MK Miki Zohar said that Gantz is presenting views that are “on the way to make our Jewish and democratic state into a legal dictatorship.” He was followed by Justice Minsiter Amir Ohana, who warned that such a view supports “the rule of clerks and legal scholars” over the rule of the people.
Those who oppose the direction the court had taken in recent years, argue that unlike the US Supreme Court, judges are not picked by the head of state but by a closed committee. Meaning that, the argument claims, it is a self-appointed legal elite operating without the consent of the ruled. If Israel wishes to have a constitution, the argument goes, the Knesset should vote one into being. It is not the rule of the Supreme Court to decide what are the nation’s basic laws and basic civic rights. Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein slammed Gantz on Tuesday saying “he doesn’t understand the basic values of democracy.” “Now it is clear anyone who votes for Gantz wishes to weaken democracy, this is why we need to legislate a clause allowing the Knesset to rule against [a decision by the Supreme Court],” he said.
