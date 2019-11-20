Gantz: Netanyahu would do anything to drag Israel to third elections

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz claimed in a Facebook post on Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "refuses unity," and that he "would do anything to drag us to third elections."In a last attempt to form a unity government before he returns the mandate to President Reuven Rivlin, Gantz called on Netanyahu to "accept the election results," and to "give up the immunity and the right-wing bloc and negotiate the foundations of the two biggest parties.""I will be ready to compromise for the benefit of Israeli citizens without giving up basic principles," Gantz vowed.Head of the Likud negotiation talks MK Yariv Levin responded to Gantz, countering his words by claiming that "The prime minister agreed to terms that would violate his rights and shorten his candidacy. Show me one concession, even a little one, made by blue and white.""I have never seen negotiations being held where there hasn't been a meeting for ten days. The reason is that Blue and White are busy forming a delusional minority government. I hope that fails," Levin concluded.Blue and White second Yair Lapid joined the attack on Netanyahu, saying that "[Netanyahu] is paired with the Right bloc and is leading to elections in full force...[Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor] Liberman knows the truth."Interior Minister Aryeh Deri chose to join in the conversation and responded to Lapid, claiming that "You [Blue and White] were ready to give everything for us to leave Netanyahu and join you. The only reason there is no unity government is because you [Lapid] prevent Gantz from accepting the president's plan and insist for Netanyahu to be second in rotation."