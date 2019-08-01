Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Gantz confuses with coalition flip-flop

When Gantz was asked at the Knesset about whether the American peace plan could lead to a national unity government including Netanyahu, he said Israel comes first.

By DAVID DIMOLFETTA
August 1, 2019 20:02
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz caused a political uproar on Thursday when he gave two opposite answers to the question of whether he would sit in a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

When Gantz was asked by Maariv diplomatic correspondent Yanir Cozin at the Knesset about whether the American peace plan could lead to a national unity government including Netanyahu, he said "We decided that Israel comes before everything, so we will support what is good for for Israel."

That statement not ruling out entering the coalition spread like wildfire on the Internet. When Gantz found out that he had been misunderstood, he hurried back to the reporters and changed his tune in a statement to dozens of them who surrounded him.

Gantz said he had not heard the initial question, because it was the ear that was right by his M-16 when he was in the IDF.

"I didn't understand the question," he said. "I want to replace Netanyahu, not to sit with him."

