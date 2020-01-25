The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gantz escapes pitfalls of joint meeting with Netanyahu and Trump -Analysis

Ever since Trump announced that both Netanyahu and Gantz would be coming, those in the Blue and White chairman’s inner circle had been concerned that he would not come off well during the meeting.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 25, 2020 22:08
BENNY GANTZ (photo credit: REUTERS)
BENNY GANTZ
(photo credit: REUTERS)
In what might appears to be something of a great escape, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz managed to avoid both appearing like a third wheel in a joint meeting between him, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, and offending the notoriously tetchy American leader. 
Ever since Trump announced that both Netanyahu and Gantz would be coming, those in the Blue and White chairman’s inner circle had been concerned that he would not come off well during the meeting. 
Netanyahu has built a close and congenial relationship with Trump, and has frequently flattered the US president while paying tribute to him in several ways, including the naming of a putative town on the Golan Heights “Trump Heights.”
Officials in Blue And White were concerned how Gantz would be treated by the president in comparison to Netanyahu. 
There was a significant risk that Trump and Netanyahu would like the mutually admiring bosom-buddies they have become during a joint meeting with Gantz, while the Blue and White leader looked on awkwardly as the odd-man out who could only give the US president a polite handshake after Netanyahu received a warm bearhug. 
The fact that Netanyahu had said after Trump’s announcement that he had himself requested that Gantz come along already made it seem like the latter was only coming as a good-will gesture of the benevolent prime minister. 
Additionally, Netanyahu is greatly accustomed to sharing a platform with world leaders and is comfortable in the role of statesman, and is also at ease speaking freely to the international press in fluent, highly polished English.
Gantz has little of the diplomatic experience the prime minister possesses, and certainly lacks his consummate English language skills and therefore could have seen greatly diminished in a joint meeting. 
The Blue and White leadership was therefore anxious to avoid a joint meeting, but doing so was highly problematic.
A direct rejection to meet with Trump after a personal invitation would rightly be seen as a rude and offensive gesture towards an American president who has showered Israel with a multitude of munificent gifts, such as recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights and moving the US embassy to Israel, to name but two.
Trump’s reaction to such a slight could also have been electorally ruinous. An aggressive tweet by the US president towards Gantz pointing out his lack of respect would cause the Blue and White leader huge embarrassment and likely lose him the election.
Netanyahu would have been able to seize on the mistake as evidence of Gantz’s poor diplomatic skills and as having damaged ties with perhaps the most pro-Israel president ever. 
By finding a way to meet Trump separately without Netanyahu, Gantz has ensured that he avoids both the pitfall of a joint meeting, and that of offending the US president, and has escaped unscathed from what a potentially damaging situation. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Our miss within the 'Deal of the Century' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's reckless politics of annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
Shuki Friedman Rabbis in politics – a disaster for both By SHUKI FRIEDMAN
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Dov Lipman Messages from Murray Kleiman By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
4 Two ultra-Orthodox young women jump to their deaths in Jerusalem
Hani Solish, 19, from Netanya, and Sarah Klapman, 24, from Jerusalem
5 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by