Germany, Israel help bring each other’s citizens home

Germany and Israel have been working together to bring their citizens back to their respective countries in the wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Israel turned to many countries around the world to help Israelis return as more places close themselves off to foreigners and international flights. Germany has been working to bring all of its citizens back, including chartering special flights, and responded to Israel by instructing its representatives abroad to treat Israelis as they would Germans.

“This is an extraordinary gesture of goodwill that you rarely see between countries,” Head of the Foreign Ministry’s Europe Division Avi Nir said. “They are helping us in any way they can without any formal agreement.”

Israel has sought to reciprocate and brought one German woman with a group of Israelis evacuated from Bolivia this week.

Nir said Israel and Germany have “excellent ties and a great commitment” to each other.

The cooperation comes amid frantic efforts by the Foreign Ministry to bring home Israelis from around the world. The ministry estimates it has helped 3,000 Israelis and that there are another 3,000 still abroad who want to return home, a third of whom are in India.

“We will use all diplomatic means we have to bring back Israelis,” Nir said, but added a warning: “This cooperation is because we have good ties with Germany, but it won’t happen everywhere.”

“The World Health Organization said that Europe is currently the center of the pandemic. They are closing up and foreign citizens are not going to be their priority. It is not clear that we will succeed everywhere,” Nir warned.

Also Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed ways their countries can cooperate on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Netanyahu’s office described the conversation as “warm and long,” and said the leaders exchanged views on how to handle the crisis.

Merkel and Netanyahu discussed financial and economic cooperation, as well as ways to purchase medical supplies.

The leaders decided that the professionals on both sides will be in touch on these subjects.

Merkel went into self-quarantine on Sunday, after coming into contact with someone who was infected with the coronavirus. She tested negative for COVID-19 the next day.

President Reuven Rivlin has also been in touch with his counterparts from around the world in recent days to discuss how they are handling the coronavirus crisis.

On Sunday, Rivlin and King Felipe VI of Spain spoke on the phone. The president sought to demonstrate the solidarity Israelis feel with the Spanish people as they fight the virus. There have been hundreds of fatalities in Spain.

Rivlin’s office said the conversation was “warm and constructive” and that the leaders “expressed messages of deep solidarity and reiterated the close relations and the support which brings the two peoples together. “

Rivlin also spoke with President Igor Dodon of Moldova and Armenian President Armen Sarkissian. The latter asked Rivlin for information about how Israel is battling the spread of the coronavirus, and Rivlin made sure the health ministries of both countries had follow-up conversations to exchange information.