Gilad Shalit proposes to girlfriend

Following a year and a half of courtship between Gilad Shalit and his girlfriend, Nitzan Shabbat, the couple are set to get married. Prior to his engagement to Shabbat, Shalit had a four-year relationship with Adi Sigler that ended in 2017. Thereafter, Shalit had a relationship with Ronnie Shiner but the pair broke up after four months. In October 2018, it was revealed that Shalit was in a relationship with Shabbat and on Friday, decided to pull out a ring and propose to her. Shalit is a former IDF soldier who, on June 25, 2006, was captured by Hamas militants in a cross-border raid via tunnels near the Israeli border on the Gaza Strip. Hamas held him captive for over five years until his release on October 18, 2011, as part of a prisoner exchange deal that saw the release of over 1,000 convicted Palestinian terrorists.