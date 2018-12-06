Gipsy Kings, 'Bamboleo' singers, returning to Israel for four shows

The Gipsy Kings, of "Bamboleo" fame, perform in concert..
X
Gipsy Kings, the celebrated musicians from the south of France, will be heading to Israel for four shows next year.
The group – whose music has been described as “Spanish flamenco and gypsy rhapsody meet salsa funk” – is best known for their smash 1987 hit “Bamboleo.” They will will perform in Haifa on March 17, in Tel Aviv on March 18 and 19, and in Beersheba on March 20.
And the famed band will have a very special guest during their Israel shows: beloved local singer Miri Mesika
. Mesika, who has released six albums and is a radio staple in Israel, will perform with the 10-piece band at all four shows. According to the concert organizers, the Gipsy Kings listened to performances by 10 Israeli artists before selecting Mesika for the honor.
The Gipsy Kings were most recently in Israel in 2011, when they performed in Ra’anana.
Tickets for the shows are available from ticket4u.co.il for Beersheba and leaan.co.il for the other three cities, and range from NIS 149-399.
