Government approves new Bank of Israel deputy governor

The position of deputy governor was left vacant for almost an entire year, since Dr. Nadine Baudot-Trajtenberg concluded a five-year term on February 28, 2019.

By EYTAN HALON  
FEBRUARY 9, 2020 14:02
An Israeli flag flutters outside the Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem August 7, 2013 (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
An Israeli flag flutters outside the Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem August 7, 2013
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
The government approved the appointment of Andrew Abir as deputy governor of the Bank of Israel on Sunday, after heading the bank's market operations department for eight years.
Prior to the appointment of Abir, the position of deputy governor was left vacant for almost an entire year, since Dr. Nadine Baudot-Trajtenberg concluded a five-year term on February 28, 2019. Abir will commence work with immediate effect, the bank said.
"I thank the prime minister and the ministers for accepting my recommendation to appoint Andrew Abir as deputy governor, and the members of the Advisory Committee for the Appointment of Senior Officials who examined the validity of the appointment and authorized it," said Bank of Israel governor Prof. Amir Yaron. "I wish Andrew much success in his position and am confident he will succeed."
Abir has worked at the Bank of Israel since 1987, initially serving in the Office of the Governor before joining the Foreign Exchange Department in 1992.
"I thank the governor for his trust in me," said Abir. "The Bank of Israel faces many challenges in the coming years, and I am happy to have the opportunity to continue and contribute to the bank in a wide range of our responsibilities. I look forward to working together with the colleagues in the bank and outside it for the benefit of the Israeli economy."


