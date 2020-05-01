The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Cabinet approves: Grades 1-3, 11-12 will resume school on Sunday

"There is no doubt that this move will contribute to society, the economy and, of course, the children of Israel themselves."

By TZVI JOFFRE, MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 1, 2020 13:27
A GROUP of junior high school students are demanding the government fulfill its educational duty to them. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A GROUP of junior high school students are demanding the government fulfill its educational duty to them.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Some Israeli children will be returning to school on Sunday after the Cabinet made a controversial decision to approves the opening of public school classes for children in first through third grades and 11 and 12. 
Schools were shuttered two months ago as the coronavirus spread throughout the country. But recent data from the Health Ministry has indicated that the virus is in decline. On Friday morning, there were only 7.023 active cases, among them 105 in serious condition. 
The move goes against a recommendation by the Gertner Institute, which researched how quickly the virus spreads among children, that the country wait a little longer and then open the education system in stages.
By the end of March, more than 160 countries worldwide had closed schools and nearly 90% of the world’s student population was out of class. Only a handful have started to return.
Forum 15, the Israeli Forum of Self-Government Cities, praised the Cabinet's decision. "There is no doubt that this move will contribute to society, the economy and, of course, the children of Israel themselves," they said in a statement.
Back to the decision, haredi (ultra-Orthodox) children in grades 7 through 12 will return to school, as well as all children enrolled in special education programs. What the framework will look like for youth-at-risk is sill under discussion.
Over the course of the next week, preparations will be made with the intention of opening preschools and kindergartens by May 10. The hope is that students in grades four through 10 will also return by sometime in May, but according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the latest return would be June 1. 
At this stage, going to school will not be mandatory, except for students learning for their matriculation exams. The Education Ministry will work with the schools to obtain the tools necessary to ensure the health and safety of students and teachers.
"Netanyahu is playing yo-yo with the education system," said MK Nitzan Horowitz in response to the announcement. "Instead of making organized decisions after serious administrative work, the most fateful decisions concerning the children, parents and teachers are made through improvisation and at the last minute."
Horowitz claimed that the decision to return 1st through 3rd grade and 11th and 12th grade to classes has been clear "for weeks."
Preschool and elementary school teachers are concerned the policies recommended by the Education Ministry for opening schools on Sunday will leave them at risk of contracting the virus.
Also, daycare centers under government regulation have said they do not want to reopen because they do not have the backing of the government to step in and support them if the coronavirus spreads in their schools.


